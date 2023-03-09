– WWE.com has confirmed the lineup for this week’s edition of WWE NXT Level Up. You can check out the full preview and match listing below:

* Jakara Jackson vs. Indi Hartwell

* Quincy Elliott vs. Scrypts

* Odyssey Jones vs. Von Wagner

NXT Level Up preview, March 10, 2023: Odyssey Jones takes on Von Wagner in a larger-than-life battle

Jakara Jackson steps into the ring with Indi Hartwell

Jakara Jackson is truly beginning to make waves on NXT Level Up. This Friday, she will face her biggest test to date when she steps into the ring with the explosive Indi Hartwell. Although the up-and-coming Jakara has an undeniable ambition to climb the ladder in NXT, her opponent is a former NXT Women’s Tag Team Champion who refuses to be a rung that’s stepped on.

Quincy Elliott returns to Friday night to take on Scrypts

In a matchup between two very unique offenses, Quincy Elloitt will make his long-awaited return to NXT Level Up against the always dubious Scrypts.

Odyssey Jones takes on Von Wagner in a larger-than-life battle

Brace yourself for a clash of the titans between two of the largest competitors in NXT. Von Wagner is fixed on picking up a victory and reverse his recent misfortunes. Can he make a splash against the powerhouse who is the self-proclaimed “Future Favorite”?

Don’t miss NXT Level Up, this Friday at 10 ET/7 PT on Peacock in the U.S. and WWE Network everywhere else.