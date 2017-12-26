wrestling / News
Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending
– WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s Smackdown at this link…
* Will anyone step up to challenge AJ Styles?
* Are Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan on the same page?
* What will happen to the United States Championship?
* Will anyone else declare for the Royal Rumble Matches?
Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.