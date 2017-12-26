 

Official Preview For Tonight’s WWE Smackdown – Send Us Pics, Video, Live Reports If Attending

December 26, 2017 | Posted by Larry Csonka
WWE Smackdown 122617

WWE.com posted the following preview for tonight’s episode of WWE Smackdown. Make sure to join 411’s live coverage tonight at 8PM ET. You can check out a review of last week’s Smackdown at this link

* Will anyone step up to challenge AJ Styles?
* Are Shane McMahon & Daniel Bryan on the same page?
* What will happen to the United States Championship?
* Will anyone else declare for the Royal Rumble Matches?

Remember, if you’re attending tonight’s show, we’d love to have you send us results/spoilers, videos, pictures, etc. For full details on how to send us results, check out this post.

