Official Trailer Released For Escape The Undertaker Interactive Film On Netflix

Netflix has released the official trailer for Escape The Undertaker, an interactive WWE film that is set to feature Undertaker and New Day.

As noted, here’s the plot for Escape The Undertaker, which will premiere on Netflix on October 5:

“The Undertaker has set a trap for the decorated tag team The New Day at his mansion. What they don’t know: The Undertaker’s mansion is an extreme Haunted House, packed to the brim with supernatural challenges. It’s up to viewers to decide the fate of these three poor souls trying to survive the wrath of The Undertaker.”

You can view the trailer below.