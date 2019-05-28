Ohio-Based Wrestlers Close to Tornadoes, Arena That Hosted Many Events Severely Damaged

– PWInsider has a report on Ohio-based wrestlers who were affected by the tornadoes that hit the state yesterday. The damage included ripping off parts of the roof and structure of the Hara Arena in Dayton, Ohio, where ECW Heatwave 1998 and 1999 was held. More details on the damage are available The Dayton Daily News.

Jessicka Havok, Mad Man Fulton, and Jake Crist all recently had scares due to the tornadoes. per the report, Fulton said one tornado was only about a mile away from him. Crist stated that there was a tornado that was two streets over from his home with his wife Nevaeh.