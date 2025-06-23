wrestling / News
Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Wolf Signs Contract With NJPW
New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf has signed a contract with them. He will make his debut for the company at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.
Wolf said at the press conference (via Fightful: “I’ve just come from my last judo tournament and I’ve been very busy but I’m happy to be here. As Tanahashi explained, I approached NJPW with the idea to come into professional wrestling. Since I was a college student, I always looked forward to seeing World Pro-Wrestling and seeing how cool and aspirational these figures were. I realised this would be a new way to express myself outside of judo.”
Wolf won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. He also has a gold medal from the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest. In 2019, he became the first person from the US to win the All Japan Judo Championship.
2020 Olympic Gold medal winning judoka Aaron Wolf has officially signed with NJPW.
— NJPW Global (@njpwglobal) June 23, 2025
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Reveals Matt Cardona’s Reaction To Being Name-Dropped By John Cena On WWE Smackdown
- Matt Cardona & Nic Nemeth Respond to Shoutouts by John Cena During Pipebomb Promo
- Update on What WWE Plans To Do With Women’s Tag Team Titles Following Liv Morgan’s Injury
- Update on AEW Status of Juice Robinson, Britt Baker and Jack Perry