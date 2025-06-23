Olympic Gold Medalist Aaron Wolf Signs Contract With NJPW

New Japan Pro Wrestling has announced that Olympic gold medalist Aaron Wolf has signed a contract with them. He will make his debut for the company at Wrestle Kingdom 20 on January 4, 2026.

Wolf said at the press conference (via Fightful: “I’ve just come from my last judo tournament and I’ve been very busy but I’m happy to be here. As Tanahashi explained, I approached NJPW with the idea to come into professional wrestling. Since I was a college student, I always looked forward to seeing World Pro-Wrestling and seeing how cool and aspirational these figures were. I realised this would be a new way to express myself outside of judo.”

Wolf won the gold medal at the 2020 Summer Olympics. He also has a gold medal from the 2017 World Judo Championships in Budapest. In 2019, he became the first person from the US to win the All Japan Judo Championship.