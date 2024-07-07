wrestling / News
Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele Makes WWE TV Debut on NXT Level Up
Olympic Gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele had her first match on WWE TV on this weekend’s episode of NXT Level Up. Steele, real name Tamyra Mensah-Stock, competed in Friday’s show in a match with Wren Sinclair. Sinclair picked up the win.
Steele made her in-ring debut for WWE at a live event in late March.
