Olympic Gold Medalist Tyra Mae Steele Makes WWE TV Debut on NXT Level Up

July 7, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Tyra Mae Steele WWE NXT Level Up 7-5-24 Image Credit: WWE

Olympic Gold medalist Tyra Mae Steele had her first match on WWE TV on this weekend’s episode of NXT Level Up. Steele, real name Tamyra Mensah-Stock, competed in Friday’s show in a match with Wren Sinclair. Sinclair picked up the win.

Steele made her in-ring debut for WWE at a live event in late March.

