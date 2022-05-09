wrestling / News
Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)
Omos got his win back over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash thanks to an assist from MVP. The giant defeated Lashley on tonight’s show, hitting him with a choke bomb after MVP nailed Lashley with his cane. You can check out some clips from the match below.
Our live coverage of WrestleMania Backlash here.
.@TheGiantOmos 👀#WMBacklash @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/9ofPXA3KMe
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
⚡️ALL MIGHTY⚡️#WMBacklash @fightbobby pic.twitter.com/BXaFLmiBLO
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@fightbobby PLANTS @TheGiantOmos!#WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/x5VATMAbGw
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@fightbobby doing all that he can to stop @TheGiantOmos! #WMBacklash pic.twitter.com/TtpkVJiEeZ
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
.@TheGiantOmos stands tall at #WMBacklash @The305MVP pic.twitter.com/QtL6V1bNT0
— WWE (@WWE) May 9, 2022
