Omos Defeats Bobby Lashley At WrestleMania Backlash (Clips)

May 8, 2022 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Omos WrestleMania Backlash Image Credit: WWE

Omos got his win back over Bobby Lashley at WrestleMania Backlash thanks to an assist from MVP. The giant defeated Lashley on tonight’s show, hitting him with a choke bomb after MVP nailed Lashley with his cane. You can check out some clips from the match below.

Bobby Lashley, Omos, WrestleMania Backlash, Jeremy Thomas

