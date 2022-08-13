Omos Says The Final Version Of His Ring Gear Is Coming

Omos says that his ring gear, much like an Shonen anime villain, has not yet reached its final form. The WWE star recently spoke with Complex Unsanctioned for a new interview and hinted at his final ring gear version and more. You can check out some highlights below, per Fightful:

On his ring gear: “Wait until you see the final version. What you see is just the ‘okay, I can work in this, it looks good on TV, it shows my build’ but the final version, especially y’all being comic book fans, you are going to love it. Figured it was time for a change and time to level up. I was able to get away wearing jeans, just being a big guy, but I want to be immersed in this company and present myself as a threat, so it was time for an upgrade.”

On his partnership with MVP: “It’s been amazing. He has such an immense amount of knowledge and has been able to teach me a lot and guide me, ‘Hey big guy, we do this here, relax here, slow down.’ Being a manger, he’s able to see things I can’t see and give me feedback because he’s watching it like you guys are watching at home. He’s been extremely helpful.”