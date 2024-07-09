Opening Segment Set For This Week’s TNA Impact

TNA Wrestling has announced that Jordynne Grace’s open challenge for the TNA Knockouts World Championship will open this Thursday’s episode of TNA Impact.

This comes after she held an open challenge at Against All Odds, which was answered by NXT Superstar Tatum Paxley. Grace went over in the bout. Here is the updated card:

* Charlie Dempsey vs. Zachary Wentz

* Tasha Steelz vs. Gisele Shaw

* TNA Digital Media Championship: AJ Francis (champion) vs. Rhino

* “Speedball” Mike Bailey vs. KUSHIDA vs. Jonathan Gresham

* Jordynne Grace hosts TNA Knockouts World Championship Open Challenge

* Johnny “Dango” Curtis vs. Chris Bey