Orange Cassidy Says AEW’s Roster Is Getting Better & Better, Talks Locker Room Dynamic
Orange Cassidy feels good about where AEW is in terms of its talent roster, and thinks things are only getting better. Cassidy spoke with Sportskeeda WrestleBinge’s Bill Apter for a new interview and spoke about the company’s growth since its launch in 2019. You can check out some highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc):
On AEW’s progress since its launch: “AEW was daunting when I first came back in 2019 because the amount of talent was incredible. And I felt like every year, it doubled. And they’re just getting better. I feel that we have some of the best professional wrestlers to ever do it on the roster.”
On the locker room atmosphere: “The locker room in AEW is incredible. I think what we’re trying to cultivate in AEW is a place where, if you are an AEW roster member, we all work together to make everybody better. We’re trying to make that a thing, where it’s not, ‘I need to step on this person so I can get higher up on the ladder.’ We’re gonna help each other up the ladder.”
On criticism of AEW’s attendance numbers: “We’re gonna have to go through adjustments. This isn’t gonna be a thing that’s an only-now problem. We’re going to have problems throughout our entire tenure. … I always feel that the powers that be in AEW are trying to do their best to bring the best product.”