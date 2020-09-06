wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy Defeats Chris Jericho In Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out (Pics, Video)
Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho in the first ever Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out tonight. Highlights are below.
.@orangecassidy is staying one step ahead of @IAmJericho in this #MimosaMayhemMatch.#AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/hWCDJrXonO
— All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) September 6, 2020
.@IAmJericho came well prepared for Orange Cassidy! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/Xc1Roe62uD
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/cXgJs8H4os
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Never count out @orangecassidy! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/wBht5Djext
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
.@orangecassidy flattens Jericho! #AEWAllOut
➡️ https://t.co/wrY0zFE3Jk
🌍 https://t.co/s3LVN89K4G pic.twitter.com/DsmRiMT62N
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
Drink it in, man. 🍊 #AEWAllOut pic.twitter.com/rpAxqh5mXw
— TDE Wrestling (@tde_gif) September 6, 2020
