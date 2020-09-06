wrestling / News

Orange Cassidy Defeats Chris Jericho In Mimosa Mayhem Match at AEW All Out (Pics, Video)

September 5, 2020 | Posted by Ashish
Chris Jericho AEW All Out

Orange Cassidy defeated Chris Jericho in the first ever Mimosa Mayhem match at AEW All Out tonight. Highlights are below.

