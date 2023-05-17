wrestling / News
Orange Cassidy & Darby Allin vs. Lee Moriarty & Big Bill Added to Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
– Tony Khan has made a last-minute tag team addition to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. International Champion Orange Cassidy will team with Darby Allin tonight against The Firm’s Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in a rematch from House Rules.
Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’ sthe updated lineup:
* Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (Adam Cole and JAS are banned from the building)
* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Firm’s Lee Moriarty & Big Bill
* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White
* Jack Perry vs. RUSH
* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, & Hikaru Shida
* Sammy Guevara in action
* We’ll hear from Don Callis
* Tony Khan has an announcement
