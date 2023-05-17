– Tony Khan has made a last-minute tag team addition to tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. International Champion Orange Cassidy will team with Darby Allin tonight against The Firm’s Big Bill and Lee Moriarty in a rematch from House Rules.

Tonight’s Dynamite is being held at the Moody Center in Austin, Texas. The show will be broadcast live on TBS at 8:00 pm EST. Here’ sthe updated lineup:

* Falls Count Anywhere: Chris Jericho vs. Roderick Strong (Adam Cole and JAS are banned from the building)

* Darby Allin & Orange Cassidy vs. The Firm’s Lee Moriarty & Big Bill

* Ricky Starks vs. Jay White

* Jack Perry vs. RUSH

* The Outcasts vs. Britt Baker, Jamie Hayter, & Hikaru Shida

* Sammy Guevara in action

* We’ll hear from Don Callis

* Tony Khan has an announcement