Orange Cassidy Debuting For WrestlePro Alaska In October
Orange Cassidy is heading up north to make his WrestlePro Alaska debut this fall. WrestlePro Alaska announced on Sunday that the AEW star will make his debut for the company at their October 1st Back to the Bang show in Anchorage, which will stream live on FITE TV.
Already announced for the show are:
• WrestlePro Championship Match: Bobby Wayward vs. Scotty 2 Hotty
• Sonny Kiss vs. Kid Money
• Freya The Slaya vs Tenille Dashwood
Cassidy was originally set to debut for the company back in September of 2021 but had to withdraw from the show.
👍🏼 🔥 🚨 ORANGE CASSIDY DEBUTS 🚨 🔥 👍🏼
Orange Cassidy, who was originally supposed to make his debut with #WrestleProAlaska over a year ago, will officially make his debut on October 1st LIVE at the Egan Center in Anchorage & on @FiteTV!
🎟 https://t.co/5XrB63nX5J pic.twitter.com/CyKsVUdhCV
— WrestleProAlaska (@WrestleProAK) July 6, 2022
