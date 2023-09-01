Orange Cassidy On His Friendship With Kris Statlander, Being Champions Together

Orange Cassidy recently shared his thoughts on his friendship with Kris Statlander and how they lean on each other as champions. Cassidy spoke with Tempest of WrestleTalk, representing Fightful, and talked about his dynamite with the TBS Women’s Champion.

“It’s a little awkward when we’re all hanging around, eating dinner with me, Kris, Chuck [Chuck Taylor] and Trent [Trent Beretta], and we have championships and they don’t,” Cassidy quipped. “I think it’s lighting a little fire under their butts because they’re looking for something. It is nice that Kris and I can kind of lean on each other and talk to each other. She’s under a lot of pressure, the TBS Champion, the first person to actually pin Jade Cargill and have the championship after Jade. I was the person to beat PAC and turn the All-Atlantic Championship into the International Championship. I’ve had it longer than Kris has had the TBS Championship, but the same pressures are still there, how can I be the best champion I can possibly be?”

He continued, “Me, it’s easy, I just do what I have to do. I’m just going to do it. I’m just going to wrestle. For her, there is that pressure and that ‘am I worthy of this?’ For us to be able to lean on each other and that reassurance that ‘no, you’re good.’ She’ll be like, ‘you’re good.’ That’s what we have. That’s our relationship,” said Cassidy.

Cassidy will defend his AEW International Championship against Jon Moxley at All Out, while Kris Statlander will defend her title against Ruby Soho.