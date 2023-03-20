Orange Cassidy On How He’s Changed Since Joining AEW, Why Jeff Jarrett’s His Least Favorite Person Right Now

Orange Cassidy says he has a lot more friends since he’s joined AEW and explained why he’s not happy with Jeff Jarrett right now. The laconic AEW star spoke with Esquire Middle East for a new interview, and a couple of highlights are below:

On Jeff Jarrett: “Jeff Jarrett is maybe my least favorite person on Earth right now. The reason why I’m sitting right now with my leg up on another chair is because my knee is killing me right now. You know, Jeff Jarrett’s a guy who plays a guitar and he struts like a country music guy and he took his guitar and he smashed me over the knee with it… It’s just a pain.”

On the AEW All-Atlantic Championship becoming the AEW International Championship: “I don’t know if just reigning over one ocean was good enough for me. Like, why not just do them all.”

On how he’s changed since he joined AEW: “I’ve got more friends than I had before. I hang around with the demon man a lot now, Danhausen. I used to not do that. I get stopped a lot at the airport now, because of my belt in my backpack, it always sets off the metal detector. So that’s kind of annoying.”