Original GLOW Stars Say Vince McMahon Hated the Company

– The original stars of GLOW spoke with Wrestling Inc for a new interview promoting their panel at 80’s Wrestling Con. You can see some highlights below:

Royal Hawaiian on Vince McMahon’s opinion of GLOW: “Vince McMahon pretty much hated GLOW. We were at the NATPE Convention going to sell our show for syndication, and WWF at the time is on one side and GLOW is on the other. Vince is telling his people, ‘Don’t go over and talk to the GLOW girls,’ and he just did not want anything to do with us. And it’s interesting because there’s all these other shows and conventions, and you will get all your legends, your 80’s legends who said we weren’t supposed to watch it but knew exactly who you were.”

Royal Hawaiian on Jesse Ventura breaking McMahon’s commandment: “Here’s one story about me and Jesse “The Body” Ventura. He’s walking towards me and I’m walking towards him at the convention, and I’m thinking, I was just told we were not supposed to talk to each other. He goes by me and I look at him and he goes, ‘Hello’ and I go, ‘Hello’, I said, ‘We’re not supposed to talk to each other.’ And he goes, ‘I know, but who cares?’ It was just weird. Things were different, [and] were not really socially accepted back then. All women in a ring wrestling?”

Royal Hawaiian on independent talent also not liking the company: “I know the independent wrestlers, the lady wrestlers didn’t like us either. We’re on TV wearing our bright colored outfits and our glitter – and I think a lot of people thought that we were making fun of it. We were not making fun of wrestling. We will always honor the legends before us, because without them, there wouldn’t be GLOW… We were never trying to make fun, we just had a show that was a little bit different.”

Hollywood on the rise of women’s wresting: “It’s good to hear today that [the women] are being recognized because we didn’t get that early on in the 80’s. And then in 2017, the Cauliflower Alley Club honored us and we were awarded for the first all-women’s wrestling league. That was awesome to receive, and people are realizing if there wasn’t GLOW, there wouldn’t be divas. There wouldn’t be an evolution going on.”

Hollywood on people rediscovering GLOW thanks to Netflix: “Because of the documentary is how it was discovered. Someone showed them the documentary and then that’s how the producers of Orange Is The New Black saw it and said, ‘Hey, let’s do a show about that show.’ That’s kind of how it happened. So, I’m sure we have videos, some of our matches are on YouTube and stuff like that. We’re still trying to get – the fans are always asking, can’t we somehow just rewind to the 80’s and put [GLOW] on a cable channel, or a whatever channel, something that is acceptable from the fans, to play GLOW from season 1-4 and run it like it was 1986.”

Hollywood on the original tapes being unavailable: “A lot of our fans today are children of original fans from the 80’s, so all they know is what their parents told them. Or, because they’ve been a men’s wresting, or WWE fan, it’s had them get so interested in the wrestling that they go on YouTube, and as a result, they’ve crossed all of the GLOW videos, and matches, and what have you, but they’ve never seen a full episode of GLOW that has the skits, the music, all the interaction with all the different girls, and the live shoots, and all that. And that’s what the younger generation hasn’t seen. We’re looking for someone – we need to find someone who wants to bring back GLOW, the whole show, to just run reruns. That’s what people want.”

Hollywood on WWE asking for footage for the WWE Hall of Fame: “WWE was the one that requested [the tapes] because they needed the footage for Tina/Ivory… Ursula has, like, nine tapes. I saw the tapes personally because I went and had them looked at. I went over to a studio where they look at stuff to find out how damaged it is. They said, ‘Put these in climate control immediately.'”