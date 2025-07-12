– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE NXT talent Oro Mensah discussed competing in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Oro Mensah on competing in a ladder match: “A lot of good memories and some bad, bad memories (from the Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022). There was some fun stuff there. I mean, Nathan Frazer getting concussed in the first one minute was like a bad memory… Somebody almost got hit with a ladder — a fan — I remember that. I remember pushing Nathan off the ladder, not knowing he was concussed at that time.”

His thoughts on the matchup: “I remember me getting pushed off from the ladder because they used a smaller ladder back then. Almost fell on my neck too. That was a fun match. I think it was my second or third match in NXT. I mean, the Ladder match was really great.”

The Ladder Match saw Wes Lee win the vacant North American Championship. Von Wagner, Carmelo Hayes, and Nathan Frazer also competed in the matchup.