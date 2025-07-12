wrestling / News

Oro Mensah Recalls Competing in a Ladder Match at WWE NXT Halloween Havoc 2022

July 12, 2025 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Oro Mensah WWE NXT 7-2-24 Image Credit: WWE

– During a recent virtual signing with K&S WrestleFest, former WWE NXT talent Oro Mensah discussed competing in the NXT North American Championship Ladder Match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022. Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

Oro Mensah on competing in a ladder match: “A lot of good memories and some bad, bad memories (from the Ladder match at NXT Halloween Havoc 2022). There was some fun stuff there. I mean, Nathan Frazer getting concussed in the first one minute was like a bad memory… Somebody almost got hit with a ladder — a fan — I remember that. I remember pushing Nathan off the ladder, not knowing he was concussed at that time.”

His thoughts on the matchup: “I remember me getting pushed off from the ladder because they used a smaller ladder back then. Almost fell on my neck too. That was a fun match. I think it was my second or third match in NXT. I mean, the Ladder match was really great.”

The Ladder Match saw Wes Lee win the vacant North American Championship. Von Wagner, Carmelo Hayes, and Nathan Frazer also competed in the matchup.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

NXT, Oro Mensah, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading