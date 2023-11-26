Otis Compares Chad Gable & Tucker as Tag Team Partners

– During a recent interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling’s Emily Mae Heller, WWE Superstar and Alpha Academy member Otis discussed working with his tag team partner Chad Gable and more. Below are some highlights:

On working out with Gable:Otis on the difference between Chad Gable and Tucker: “Definitely two different personalities. You had Tuckie (Tucker Knight) there, different kind of cat and so is Chad Gable. He’s more serious, more regimented, the routine is on point and I’m the opposite where I’m trying to organize my own schedule and he keeps me aligned there.”