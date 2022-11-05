Otis Discusses His Lifelong Struggle With Dyslexia

Otis has opened up publicly about his struggle with dyslexia in a new social media post. The WWE star posted to his Instagram account to talk about how he has always had reading dyslexia and was approached by WWE to get into a reading class about a year and a half ago. Otis noted that he has finished his first book ever from cover to cover with Stephen King’s Pet Sematary and that his next will be The Shining.

His full post is below, along with the complete caption:

Feelin’ Cool and Excited to finish my FIRST EVER Book From Front to Back

PET SEMATARY

About a Year and half ago @wwe Approached me to get into Reading Class

My Family and Friends know but here on the Social I’m here to tell you guys

I’ve always had Bad Reading Dyslexia since I was in Elementary School

My pronouncing is Alright but my Comprehension has always been Juicy for me

I’m embarrassed about it at times but Really can’t do much about it besides do what we all do

JUST GET THROUGH IT Day By Day

When Kimberly Swedberg became My Teacher she asked me what stories I’m into

I of course said “Anything Horror”

But I mentioned one Movie that scared the Sh#t out of me as a kid and still gets me

Which is Stephen King’s PET SEMATARY

Kimmy goes “I’ll see what I can do”

I’ve been hearin’ for years from many how much Better the books are than the movies —

Didn’t believe it til now

The 2 characters that scared me in the story was Timmy Baterman and Zelda

After reading this book, they seemed 10 times more evil and scary

GOOD LORD!

The Story itself had like 5 things that go into great detail that the Awesome Movie Didin’t have that made you love and invest in the Characters even more

To me this Story was always so damn terrifying, depressing, and emotional

Pulls at your Heart strings and makes you go WHAT THE HELL

THANK YOU @wwe

THANK YOU “KIMMY” Kim Swedberg for being the Best instructor and teacher

Especially your patience with me hahahaha

Onto the Next One…..

THE SHINING —

– (OTIS) Niko