Otis Comments On The Origin Of His ‘Oh Yeah’ Catchphrase

In an interview with Chris Van Vliet for Insight (Via Fightful), Otis spoke about his ‘oh yeah’ catchphrase and spoke about why he decided to start using it on WWE TV.

He said: “Since the day I first masturbated, brother, yeah, it’s been basically, ‘Oh, yeah.’ [Laughs] No, I just love Randy Savage, Randy’s been my number one for obvious reasons, but definitely, would be playing football, the guy off the camera with me, just get a nice hit, ‘Oh, yeah,’ but I wouldn’t say it like Randy sometimes. I’d make sure it sounded weird if I was on top of you. So if I was pinning you, I’d be like, ‘Oh, fuck yeah. You’re done.’ Oh yeah.“