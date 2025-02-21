wrestling / News

Our Lady Peace Plays Chris Benoit Theme ‘Whatever’ For First Time in 22 Years

February 21, 2025 | Posted by Joseph Lee
Chris Benoit - Dark Side of the Ring Season 2 Image Credit: VICE TV

Our Lady Peace recently had a concert in Calgary, where they played their theme song for Chris Benoit for the first time in 22 years. The song, ‘Whatever’, was used by Benoit from 2002 to 2007. During the concert, the band stated they knew it had a ‘troubled past’ but they wanted to ‘reclaim’ it.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Chris Benoit, Our Lady Peace, Joseph Lee

Spotlight

More Stories

loading