Our Lady Peace Plays Chris Benoit Theme ‘Whatever’ For First Time in 22 Years
Our Lady Peace recently had a concert in Calgary, where they played their theme song for Chris Benoit for the first time in 22 years. The song, ‘Whatever’, was used by Benoit from 2002 to 2007. During the concert, the band stated they knew it had a ‘troubled past’ but they wanted to ‘reclaim’ it.
For the first time in 22 years Our Lady Peace played Whatever. Tonight in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/2SNOBBeI04
— Eric Wilhite (@eric_wilhite) February 20, 2025
The band acknowledged before they played it the song has a troubled past, and that they were looking to reclaim it and not let what happened have power over them. I thought that was a good way to look at it
They also played Made of Steel for the first time since 2002
— Eric Wilhite (@eric_wilhite) February 20, 2025