Our Lady Peace Plays Chris Benoit Theme ‘Whatever’ For First Time in 22 Years

Our Lady Peace recently had a concert in Calgary, where they played their theme song for Chris Benoit for the first time in 22 years. The song, ‘Whatever’, was used by Benoit from 2002 to 2007. During the concert, the band stated they knew it had a ‘troubled past’ but they wanted to ‘reclaim’ it.

For the first time in 22 years Our Lady Peace played Whatever. Tonight in Calgary! pic.twitter.com/2SNOBBeI04 — Eric Wilhite (@eric_wilhite) February 20, 2025