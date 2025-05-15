Outlaw Wrestling Reschedules Show In Brooklyn, Will Take Place Next Week

Outlaw Wrestling’s planned show for tonight has been rescheduled to next week in Brooklyn, New York. The promotion announced that tonight’s show was cancelled due to a “slanderous email” sent to the venue. PWInsider reports that another promoter contacted the venue, which hosted Homicide’s retirement show in March.

The announcement by Outlaw Wrestling reads:

Last night, we were contacted by Arlo Williamsburg informing us that tonight’s show and all future shows at Arlo would no longer be happening due to a slanderous email that was sent to them, that they chose to take at face value.

After a sleepless night of trying to find a solution, tonight’s event will now take place on Wednesday 5/21 at Brooklyn Monarch.

To the troglodyte who sent the e-mail-just know this, your email and IP address are now part of an active lawsuit and will be acquired via subpoena in an open court.

Calling a building because we are booking a woman you and your girlfriend continue to harass since her teenage years is very normal.

Your days are numbered, f**khead.