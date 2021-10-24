Overnight Ratings For Smackdown Encore on FOX

Last night saw FOX air an encore showing of WWE Smackdown, and the ratings are in for the show. Saturday night’s repeat of the broadcast, which originally aired on FOX on Friday, drew a 0.15 rating in the 18 – 49 demographic and 577,500 viewers according to Spoiler TV.

The hourly numbers for the show were as follows:

8 PM: 0.2 demo rating (656,000 viewers)

9 PM: 0.1 demo rating (499,000 viewers)

As reported on Saturday, the original broadcast drew a 0.5 demo rating in the overnights and 2.101 million viewers.