wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Announces Smackdown Tag Team Tournament, Miz & Maryse Create Their Own Titles, Zack Ryder at SDCC

July 21, 2018 | Posted by Larry Csonka
– Paige announced there will be a four-team tournament to decide who will face the WWE Smackdown Tag Team Champions The Bludgeon Brothers at Summerslam…

– Miz and Maryse appeared on Rhett & Link to create their own championship titles in a “craft-off”…

– Here is Zack Ryder, taking part in some of the Funko Fundays 2018 festivities at SDCC…

