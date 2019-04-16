WWE News: Paige On Why She Brought Asuka and Kairi Sane Together, Carmella Reacts to Attack on R-Truth

– Paige has big plans for her new tag team of Asuka and Kairi Sane. WWE released a new backstage video from Smackdown of Paige with the two, who made their debut as a team on Smackdown tonight. Discussing why she decided to bring Asuka and Sane together, Paige said, “They’re both incredible athletes. I mean, [Asuka] was a Smackdown Women’s Champion already. Kairi was — you were NXT Women’s Champion too, right? They’re absolutely killing it. I mean, why wouldn’t you put them together? This is genius, right? They won their first match already, come on.”

Asked where they go from here, Paige said, “They’re going to become WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions, that’s all I’m gonna say.”

-Meanwhile, Carmella was caught up with backstage following Lars Sullivan’s attack on R-Truth. Kayla Braxton tried to get a word with her about being in the ring with Sullivan, but she brushed it off saying, “I honestly don’t want to talk about it” and then going to check on Truth: