Paige Says She Was Stolen From at Memphis Hotel Too, Rusev Pressing Charges

June 13, 2018 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
paige wwe smackdown

– Paige says that like Rusev and Lana, she had items stolen from the Sheraton Hotel in Memphis while in town for this week’s Smackdown taping. Rusev and Lana noted over the weekend that they had items and money stolen from their room at the Sheraton and Paige added to the list as you can see below.

In addition, Rusev said that he is pressing charges, noting that its head of security “said it’s my fault for living my stuff in the room”:

