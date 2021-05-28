wrestling / News
Paige Gets Twitch Ban, Reportedly For Streaming Copyrighted Content
Paige got her first Twitch ban for what appears to be streaming copyrighted content. The WWE star received her first-ever ban on the platform at about 9 PM ET/6 PM PT per StreamerBans.com.
It was noted on Twitter that Paige was streaming Dumb & Dumber through Amazon. It is crucially important to note that the below user’s comments are lacking in proper context, and you cannot stream copyrighted content publicly on Twitch even if it a Watch Party-eligible film. Watch Party content on Amazon is intended for viewing across the internet (including Twitch) with other people who have Amazon Prime accounts.
This being Paige’s first ban, she is likely to be back on Twitch soon.
For those wondering, she was likely DMCA'd by a rights holder for watching Dumb & Dumber on stream. Dumb & Dumber is not a movie eligible for Prime Watch Parties on Twitch. The blue "Watch Now" button indicates what you can stream on Twitch with no issues. pic.twitter.com/E3UrbnSoar
— AnEternalEnigma (@AnEternalEnigma) May 28, 2021
