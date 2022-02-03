Paige VanZant Brawls With Brandi Rhodes On AEW Dynamite (Clips)

Paige VanZant went toe-to-toe with Brandi Rhodes on tonight’s episode of AEW Dynamite. On Wednesday’s episode, Rhodes was in the ring cutting a promo when Dan Lambert came out with the Men of the Year and proceeded to take shots at Rhodes, noting that the crowd hates her more than him, while Rhodes took shots at Ethan Page and American Top Team. She slapped Lambert, who called down Paige VanZant and they proceeded to brawl until AEW’s women’s division came out to separate them.

You can see clips from the segment below, as well as a tweet from Rhodes which read:

“You guys would cheer for @paigevanzant and her big headed Daddy Dan. They fit right in with the Chicago trash #AEWDynamite”

And now things get messy in the ring as @PaigeVanZant intervenes!#AEWDynamite is LIVE from Chicago, on @TBSNetwork right now! pic.twitter.com/76GnoPmTfL — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) February 3, 2022