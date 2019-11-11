wrestling / News

WWE News: Paige Appears at the People’s Choice Awards, Shane McMahon Promotes Playing With Fire

November 10, 2019 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Paige

– Paige made an appearance at E!’s People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. E! shared a video of Paige on the red carpet:

– Shane McMahon took to Twitter to recommend John Cena’s new film Playing With Fire, as you can see below. As noted in our box office report, the film opened to $12.8 million, above the mid to high single digit estimates going into the weekend.

