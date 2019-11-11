wrestling / News
WWE News: Paige Appears at the People’s Choice Awards, Shane McMahon Promotes Playing With Fire
November 10, 2019 | Posted by
– Paige made an appearance at E!’s People’s Choice Awards on Sunday. E! shared a video of Paige on the red carpet:
We've got a superstar in the house now, @RealPaigeWWE
is here! @peopleschoice #PCAs pic.twitter.com/FRLqcWvLZS
— E! Entertainment (@eentertainment) November 11, 2019
– Shane McMahon took to Twitter to recommend John Cena’s new film Playing With Fire, as you can see below. As noted in our box office report, the film opened to $12.8 million, above the mid to high single digit estimates going into the weekend.
Being unemployed does have its advantages…One of the things I like to do is go to the movies, I recommend this one! @PlayingWFire @JohnCena pic.twitter.com/DNMAzfKPQG
— Shane McMahon (@shanemcmahon) November 11, 2019
