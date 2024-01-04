Pantoja’s WWE NXT Review 1.2.24  

NXT New Year’s Evil

January 2nd, 2023 | Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, Florida

I’m going to do my best in 2024 to get more reviews in. That includes these special episodes of Raw, NXT, Smackdown, Dynamite, etc. I missed a Day 1 review catching up from some New Year’s stuff.

NXT Women’s Championship: Lyra Valkyria [c] vs. Blair Davenport

For my Top 100 Matches of 2023 list (which is coming up soon), I’ve rewatched a lot of stuff from last year and Lyra/Becky indeed still rules. Blair is someone who I haven’t really gotten behind so we shall see how this goes. Blair brought the heat early, connecting on a big double stomp spot in the opening minutes that was one of the best spots I’ve seen in a LONG time. Lyra hit the mat in vicious fashion. Where she messed up was slowing the pace as it allowed Lyra to turn the tide a bit. Blair responded with an avalanche Falcon Arrow and I loved that Lyra rolled outside to avoid the pin. It’s one of those simple smart things I dig in wrestling. Lyra avoided a pump knee outside that saw Blair’s knee hit the announce table, giving her an opening. Blair tried the stomp again, which was a dumb move given her knee. Lyra pounced and retained with Cradle Shock in 8:26. A good, back and forth opener. [***]

Post-match, Lola Vice attempted to cash in her Breakout Tournament title shot like it was Money in the Bank or something. Tatum Paxley cut her off before Valentina Feroz joined the fray to give us a big brawl.

Kelly Kincaid informed us that Ilja Dragunov isn’t cleared to defend his title tonight.

Carlito, Cruz Del Toro and Joaquin Wilde vs. No Quarter Catch Crew

I fuck with the No Quarter Catch Crew on theory alone. Gives me Catch Point vibes and I liked them. This was intended to be Dragon Lee with the LWO guys but he has a Visa issue so Carlito was the replacement, in an NXT shirt and everything. What made this match work was the clash of styles. LWO brought the aerial action to combat the ground and pound game of the opposition. Wilde’s spot where his teammates helped properly his springboard splash was one of the coolest looking high flying spots I’ve ever seen. Back inside, Wilde got isolated for a while until he made the hot tag to Carlito which the crowd ate up. A furious finish led to some fun spots before a Backstabber was followed by a Phoenix Splash from Del Toro to end it in 8:30. That was quite fun with lots of action and a memorable spot by Wilde that should be in highlight reels for years. [***¼]

Trick and Melo got interviewed about Ilja. Trick said he’ll take the title when Ilja is healthy by Melo thinks Ilja got spooked because he was helping Trick train. Grayson Waller interrupted and they bickered a bit about both being Iron Survivors. When Grayson called Melo the “valet” now, Melo offered a match between Waller and Trick. Waller didn’t feel like doing it until Melo offered Trick’s top contender’s spot for him, which Trick didn’t appreciate. More dissension.

Riley Osborne wrote an essay in a Chase U shirt about how he wants to be WWE’s next European star.

Arianna Grace vs. Roxanne Perez

Although Perez is much higher in the pecking order than Grace, it was Grace who won the first exchange. She made the mistake of talking trash about it as Perez got aggressive by slapping her and beating her up all around the ring. Commentary talked about Perez coming back to Reality of Wrestling for one night and this came one match after they discussed Charlie Dempsey being in AJPW. What a weird timeline we’re in. Grace took control for a bit but it never really felt like she threatened. Even after a well-timed rake of the eyes, Perez turned it around and won with Pop Rox in 5:09. Fine enough for what it was as Grace still has some work to do. Perez is great though. [**]

Post-match, Grace shouted at Perez so she snapped and put her in a crossface that she didn’t release until the referee reversed the decision. Not sure how I feel about a possible heel turn for Roxanne though a more aggressive style could work.

Blair Davenport and Nikkita Lyons got into it backstage, likely setting up a match in the coming weeks.

Ranch Hand or Servant For A Day Match: Fallon Henley vs. Tiffany Stratton

I’ve quite enjoyed this feud. Henley hit the ring with fire but Tiffany quickly started beating her down and talking smack as this headed to a commercial break. Upon return, a double clothesline spot had both ladies down. Henley got back in the driver’s seat first, getting two on a cross body off the top. The girls took a rough spill to the outside on a spot in the corner which led to them trading forearms on the floor. What was odd was Tiffany going for a chair. Henley cut her off but it made no sense to me. Why would you willingly getting disqualified given the stipulation? At least do it behind the referee’s back. As the official also stopped Tiffany, Henley hit the Shining Wizard to score the upset in 9:02. That started well and had a solid middle but that ending was pretty weak. That said, I do think it was the right result because seeing Tiffany as a ranch hand should make for fun TV and Fallon gets her biggest win. [**½]

Baron Corbin came up to Bron Breakker to offer a partnership. They should team up in the Dusty Rhodes Tag Team Classic because they’re both assholes who will destroy everyone. Bron disagreed at first but then said him leading the team could be great.

Backstage, Cora Jade got in Gigi Dolan’s face about her sitting in her locker and they bickered.

Ridge Holland was interviewed about his return to NXT being about his redemption. He got hurt during his first NXT run and injuries hampered his time with the Brawling Brutes. The injury to Ilja Dragunov was a mistake as he isn’t a monster and there was no ill intent. This still feels like an odd storyline to go with given what happened to Big E.

Men’s Breakout Tournament Finals: Oba Femi vs. Riley Osborne

This tournament is cool because there were no expectations and everyone we’re seeing was basically new. Anyway, before the match Thea Hail gave Riley a pep talk and got way too pumped over a high five from him. I do like the idea of a little storyline between them, though that was overplayed. The back and forth was good here at the start but the standout moment was Oba’s leaping chop on the apron. It was LOUD and the crowd/Hail and Jayne reacted properly. That took us to a commercial break which Oba held serve throughout and his backbreaker upon return was great looking. Riley fought back with quick offense like a twisting splash but Oba put him down with a pop powerbomb that capped a flurry of moves in 9:45. Oh, Oba feels like he’s gonna be a star. [***]

OTM cut a promo about winning the tag titles next week.

Kiana James and Izzy Dame got interviewed about how they’re going to be threats that make an impact in 2024.

Meanwhile, Trick and Melo argued over what Melo did. Melo said this was about practicing what will happen if Trick becomes champion because he’ll have to face all comers. He believes in Trick but Trick wants to do this alone without Melo at ringside.

Following the break, Thea and Jacy discussed Thea’s crush on Riley. Andre and Duke came over to say Riley did well but they need to get ready for the Dusty Cup next week. Jacy said she’s taking over and wants Andre to focus on his debt so Duke will be teaming with Riley in the tournament.

Tatum Paxley came up to Lyra Valkyria to say that she’s happy she’s still champion. Lyra was freaked out about this.

Continuing the barrage of segments like this is the year 2000, Axiom and Nathan Frazer agreed to team up in the tournament. As is often the case with Frazer, he insulted established teams with Enofe and Blade behind them.

Finally, The D’Angelo Family introduced the woman who has been helping them, Adrianna aka The Riz. Joe Gacy popped out from their trunk saying he was there to think for a few hours and suggested he dumped the person who was already in there.

#1 Contender’s Match: Grayson Waller vs. Trick Williams

As this started, commentary hyped Shawn Michaels suggesting that a former NXT Champion was coming to the show tonight. These two had a good main event as Waller knows how to play the cocky heel well and Trick is way over as a face right now. They fought through a commercial break with both men doing what they do well. Waller slowed the pace, using a half crab to keep Trick grounded. Trick started his rally with the crowd behind him, hitting a modified Book End off of Bret’s Rope. Still, Waller hit his rolling Flatliner spot for two, not fully giving up control. Waller missed his next big move though, allowing Trick to call for his finisher. Melo showed up for no reason and the two began bickering again as Waller headed outside. However, the former NXT Champion showed up as Kevin Owens appeared next to Waller and hit him. Once inside, Trick beat him with the running knee in 13:07. That was a pretty good main event. [***]