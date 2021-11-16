Paola Blaze On Transitioning From Reality TV to Wrestling, training With Low Ki

Paola Blaze recently discussed her move from reality television to professional wrestling, training under Low Ki, and more. Blaze, the star of TLC’s 90 Day Fiance, spoke with Fightful and you can see the highlights below:

On transitioning from reality TV to wrestling: “I feel that my fans are not excited about this transition so people don’t support me because they don’t understand that. What you see about wrestling and reality TV, I’m not saying it’s the same, but it’s kind of related. The difference is (wrestling) requires a lot of strength and being in good physical shape. I really like it. I feel like it brings out my personality and my personality from the show and who I am in the ring is kind of the same person. It kind of helps.

“When we do (90 Day Fiance) tapings, they try to tell me, ‘don’t forget the cameras are there ad play along with them.’ When I get into the ring, I get to focus on being me and be fiery. I forgot that the cameras are around and I forget to play with them compared to the show when the cameras are always in my face. I feel like I have been able to mix both to get used to ‘there are cameras there, it’s not just two opponents fighting.’ I need to get used to that.”

On training with Low Ki: “I’m a personal trainer also and I push people and I try to push them to their maximum because I know that they can do a lot. Sometimes, I feel I need that too. That’s what my coach is doing right now, he really pushes me very hard. Low Ki is my coach now. The training is super intense and I really like that.”

On what she knew about Low Ki before meeting him: “I’ve been investigating him. When I met him, I didn’t know anything about him. He was coaching someone and I didn’t know. Someone was like, ‘Do you even know who that is?’ ‘Nope.’ ‘Low Ki, he’s an amazing wrestler and coach.’ ‘I want to meet him,’ because I like to learn from people. I got to meet him in one class and it was very intense, but I liked it. I’m not afraid to try new things and I have this fire in the ring and that’s why we’re still working together. He sent me some stuff (to watch). Those kicks, I told him, ‘You need to teach me those kicks.’ I’m not going to steal his moves, but I want to learn stuff similar to that. I admire him and I’m so glad I’m training with him. He pushes me very hard. This is very advanced classes, but it’s amazing. I like that adrenaline. We don’t only train wrestling, we do a lot of MMA. It’s a combination of everything and the way he teaches is completely different and very self-defense. It’s a little bit of everything.”