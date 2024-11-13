Paradigm Agency Launches New Sports Division, Working On Projects With WWE Stars

Paradigm Talent Agency is launching a new sports division, and is reportedly developing projects with WWE talent. Deadline reports that the agency launched The Sports Group on Wednesday, described as an “all-encompassing division established to represent a roster of elite athletes and iconic teams.”

The article notes that the group is working on publishing projects for Natalya, Tiffany Stratton, and Montez Ford along with scripted projects such as Night Patrol starring CM Punk. Punk, Drew McIntyre, Damian Priest, Liv Morgan, Stratton and 10 other WWE stars are part of The Sports Group’s client roster, as well as Miro of AEW.

Nick LoPicoolo, who is leading the group along with Brett Hansen, said in the announcement, “Paradigm has always been at the forefront of talent representation, and with The Sports Group, we are setting a new standard. This dedicated division will allow us to deliver unparalleled opportunities and elevate our clients in unexpected ways.”