Participants Announced For This Year’s MLW War Chamber Main Event

Major League Wrestling has announced the participants for the titular match at this year’s MLW War Chamber event. Alex Hammerstone will team with Second Gear Crew (Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders, Matthew Justice) to take on Raven’s group The Calling, which includes Rickey Shane Page, AKIRA and two other wrestlers to be named. The event happens on April 6 at the Melrose Ballroom in New York.

MLW today announced the main event: a War Chamber match featuring Hammerheads (Hammerstone, Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders & Matthew Justice) vs. The Calling at MLW War Chamber’23 Thursday, April 6 at New York City’s Melrose Ballroom.

🎟Buy tickets at www.MLWNYC.com and on Eventbrite.

The card is an MLW TV taping, airing nationwide in the US and in over 60 countries around the world.

Alex Hammerstone declared war on The Calling on this week’s UNDERGROUND and is war is what MLW gets in New York City next Thursday.

For the first-time ever New York City will host the WAR CHAMBER!

The World Heavyweight Champion has linked up with the most dangerous pack of highwaymen in the sport: the Second Gear Crew’s Mance Warner, 1 Called Manders and Matthew Justice. As seen on last night’s UNDERGROUND, Hammerstone recruited the SGC over beers.

With Mance Warner already having fresh and bloody history with The Calling on MLW UNDERGROUND, the “Southern Psychopath” was itching for another brawl with Rickey Shane Page and the rest of The Calling.

Since last summer, The Calling have plagued MLW. Shrouded in mystery, a who’s who on the roster were decimated and left beaten and unable to compete in MLW. With their bodies littered with a black calling card, the attackers would finally be revealed as “The Human Slaughterhouse” Rickey Shane Page, Raven, “The Death Fighter” AKIRA and several still to be identified assailants.

What is the WAR CHAMBER?

Locked in a carbon steel chamber with the perimeter of the top fortified with barbed wire, two teams of four will clash in combat that only the War Chamber can contain.

The rules of the War Chamber:

A coin toss determines which team enters first.

1-on-1 for 5:00 in stage 1 of the War Chamber.

The winner of coin toss comes out for 2-on-1.

Alternating teams have wrestlers enter every 2 minutes.

Once all combatants are in the War Chamber, victory is won by submission, surrender or pinfall.

Who will be victorious in the War Chamber?

Find out Thursday, April 6th in NYC at MLW War Chamber’23.