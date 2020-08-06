wrestling / News

Pat McAfee Accepts Match Against Adam Cole for NXT Takeover XXX

August 6, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
It’s more or less official: Pat McAfee will face Adam Cole in the ring at NXT Takeover XXX. As reported earlier today, Triple H challenged McAfee to face Cole in the ring at the Takeover event during an appearance on ESPN’s Get Up after McAfee punted Cole in the head on last night’s NXT. Now, McAfee has accepted the match according to the WWE on FOX Twitter account.

WWE has not yet officially added the match to the card, but it appears to be set in everything but the technicalities. NXT Takeover XXX takes place on August 22nd and airs on WWE Network. The current card is:

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Dakota Kai vs. Io Shirai
* NXT North American Championship Ladder Match: Bronson Reed vs. Damian Priest vs. Two More TBD
* Pat McAfee vs. Adam Cole

