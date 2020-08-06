Dexter Lumis Out of NXT Takeover XXX Match

Dexter Lumis is unable to compete in the NXT North American Championship match at NXT TakeOver XXX. It was revealed on this week’s episode that Lumis’ ankle injury has forced him out of the match. Lumis was suffered an osteochondral lesion of the talus due to Timothy Thatcher’s attacks in their match last week alongside Finn Balor.

Due to the open spot, William Regal has announced that there will be two matches featuring the four men who didn’t get pinned or submitted in the other qualifying matches: Ridge Holland, Johnny Gargano, Balor, and either Kushida, Cameron Grimes, or the mystery third opponent who will be in next week’s triple threat match: