Pat McAfee Makes Surprise Appearance at WWE Fastlane, Joins Commentary Team

Pat McAfee made another unscheduled appearance tonight at WWE Fastlane, which was in his hometown of Indianapolis. He came out and said that the town deserves a Wrestlemania, before introducing John Cena for the next match. He then joined Michael Cole and Corey Graves on commentary.

McAfee has been absent from WWE for the most part, due to his College Gameday duties, and prior to tonight his last appearance was Smackdown last month.