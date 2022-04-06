Pat McAfee On How Producers Reacted To AJ Styles Getting Cut By Wrestlemania Entrance

During the latest episode of The Pat McAfee Show (via Wrestling Inc), Pat McAfee revealed how WWE producers reacted when AJ Styles was cut by the Wrestlemania 38 star while walking to the ring. McAfee’s match happened after Styles’ did. Here are highlights:

On the producers warning him about the stage after AJ Styles’ injury: “I was walking to gorilla which is obviously the last stop before you go out, and four different producers were like, ‘when you go out there, the bottom of the entrance is like a star, make sure you get to the middle because it is sharp on the side there.’ I was like ‘okay, yeah.’ They’re like ‘well, AJ literally just ran his face into the side of it. He’s bleeding right now.’ I was like ‘what?’ I was like ‘AJ Styles is bleeding right now?’ ‘Match hasn’t started and he’s bleeding, so we need you not to do that too. Okay, thank you so much.’ And I was like ‘you got it.’ Then the next producer came ‘hey, when you go out there, there’s a slant. Make sure you get all the way to the middle.’ I’m like, ‘oh yeah, why’s that?’ Like, now I’m gassing. ‘Well AJ Styles just ran his face into it, so we need that not to happen.’ ‘Okay, thank you so much. You saved my life.’ So then I’m walking four more steps, another producer ‘hey, on your entrance, I don’t know if you’ve heard or not.’ ‘Yep, got it. Face thing? Yeah, yeah, yeah.’”

On Wee Man slamming Sami Zayn: “Wee Man was standing there for a little bit. I mean, that wasn’t a quick pick him up, put him down. That was a walking around (slam). Wee Man ate that table a few weeks ago at Four Seasons. Now he’s picking people up. Is he the most, is he, per capita, the strongest pound-for-pound, size-for-size, human of all time?”

On Rick Boogs’ injury: “That was a pretty emotional moment in the back in the trailer or whatever. I don’t know what happened there. I think there was a little bit of a, I don’t know. I don’t know what happened. He’s done that like, I don’t know, probably 100 times. It’s a crazy game. Whenever I say that though, I thought to myself, ‘No sh-t, something can happen. Some freak thing can happen out of nowhere.’”