Pat McAfee Recalls Being Fined By Indianapolis Colts For Post About His ‘WWE Dreams’

Pat McAfee recently posted a video talking about his WWE dream and revealed that his NFL team once fined him for a post about the topic. McAfee posted a six-minute video to his Twitter account talking about how he’s always dreamed of wrestling and how he’s realizing that as he faces Austin Theory at WrestleMania 38.

In the video, McAfee notes (per Wrestling Inc), “I even got fined by my team for posting about my WWE dreams.” As the site notes, he was referencing a post he made about how he was “waiting on [WWE and NXT] to make the call for the greatest promo in sports entertainment in decades” when he was a member of the Indianapolis Colts.

You can see the full video below: