Pat McAfee Makes Reference To Joe Hendry On WWE Raw
June 10, 2024 | Posted by
Pat McAfee made reference to TNA star Joe Hendry on this week’s Raw, with Hendry taking to social media to respond. TNA had representation on NXT Battleground as Jordynne Grace faced Roxanne Perez for the NXT Women’s Championship, with Ash By Elegance also appearing in the match. McAfee made the reference to Hendry when Damian Priest came out to interrupt Drew McIntyre, saying Hendry’s musical tag of “Say his name and he appears!”
Hendry posted to Twitter with his standard response when he gets mentioned, a photo of himself from his entrance video:
. @PatMcAfeeShow https://t.co/5GAUQKbLg7 pic.twitter.com/jy94CFi0FA
— Joe Hendry (@joehendry) June 11, 2024
