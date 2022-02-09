Pat McAfee Says He Gets Chastised by WWE for Saying ‘Future Hall of Famer’ on the Air

– Speaking on The Pat McAfee Show this week, WWE SmackDown broadcaster Pat McAfee revealed that he gets chastised when he uses the term “Future Hall of Famer” during his commentary on the air, and it’s not always Vince McMahon who is the one doing it. He stated the following (via Fightful):

“Ladies and gentlemen, WWE Future Hall of Famer….by the way, I actually get yelled at every time I say, ‘Future Hall of Famer’ for this person. They’re like….it’s not always Vince (McMahon), it’s somebody that drops in, ‘we don’t know if that’s true or not.’ It’s an amazing time. I try to sneak that in at least once a show to see how many Hall of Famers I can put in there.”