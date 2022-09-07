wrestling / News
Pat McAfee Set To Join ESPN College Gameday Full Time
In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that he will be joining ESPN College GameDay full-time, confirming a report from The New York Post.
He will start this Saturday in Austin, where Alabama has a game against Texas. He has previously appeared for Gameday in the past. McAfee noted that he had talks with WWE when putting this deal together.
He wrote: “It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.
GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER
So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly
Will lead show manana w/ all the deets
DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME”
It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.
GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER
So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly
Will lead show manana w/ all the deets
🗣 DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME https://t.co/wC4vhzUJIv
— Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) September 7, 2022
More Trending Stories
- Eric Bischoff Weighs In On AEW Media Scrum Drama, Says He Would Fire CM Punk
- Bully Ray Says CM Punk Put Tony Khan In A Bad Spot & Buried Khan’s Decision Making, Says Khan Needs to Get Control of Punk, Young Bucks, & Kenny Omega
- Latest Details on Backstage Brawl at AEW All Out, Who Started the Fight
- Backstage Notes on WWE’s Internal Roster Changes for Dexter Lumis, Solo Sikoa, More