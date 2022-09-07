Pat McAfee Set To Join ESPN College Gameday Full Time

In a post on Twitter, Pat McAfee announced that he will be joining ESPN College GameDay full-time, confirming a report from The New York Post.

He will start this Saturday in Austin, where Alabama has a game against Texas. He has previously appeared for Gameday in the past. McAfee noted that he had talks with WWE when putting this deal together.

He wrote: “It’s an absolute honor 2 have this tweet tweeted about me.

GameDay is a show that I’ve been a fan of FOREVER

So many moving parts including real cool conversations w/ the fine folks from WWE..all moved quickly

Will lead show manana w/ all the deets

DUMBEST LIFE OF ALL TIME”