WWE News: Pat McAfee Shares Training Footage For NXT TakeOver XXX Match, Pics of Dominik Mysterio After Raw Attack

– Pat McAfee is prepping for his match with Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX, and shared video of himself training online. McAfee is set to battle Cole at the NXT event, which takes place on August 22nd and airs on WWE Network:

Hey @AdamColePro… You got 12 days to figure out how you’re gonna explain to the “wrestling community” how you lost to an “outsider” There’s levels to this #NXT pic.twitter.com/HMHmng0TvQ — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) August 10, 2020

– WWE shared photos of Dominik Mysterio covered in welts after his segment on Raw. Mysterio signed his WWE contract on Raw and was attacked by the cane-wielding duo of Seth Rollins and Murphy.