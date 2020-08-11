wrestling / News

WWE News: Pat McAfee Shares Training Footage For NXT TakeOver XXX Match, Pics of Dominik Mysterio After Raw Attack

August 10, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NXT Adam Cole Pat McAfee

– Pat McAfee is prepping for his match with Adam Cole at NXT TakeOver XXX, and shared video of himself training online. McAfee is set to battle Cole at the NXT event, which takes place on August 22nd and airs on WWE Network:

– WWE shared photos of Dominik Mysterio covered in welts after his segment on Raw. Mysterio signed his WWE contract on Raw and was attacked by the cane-wielding duo of Seth Rollins and Murphy.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Dominik Mysterio, NXT Takeover XXX, Pat McAfee, RAW, WWE, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading