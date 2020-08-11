Dominik Mysterio Signs WWE Contract, Attacked By Seth Rollins on Raw (Pics, Clips)

Dominik Mysterio is officially part of the WWE roster, signing his contract on tonight’s Raw. Rey Mysterio’s son appeared on Monday’s episode and signed not only the contract for his match with Seth Rollins on Raw, but a WWE contract as well. Dominik and Rollins will face off at SummerSlam.

After the signing, Rollins defeated Humberto Carrillo in singles action and then attacked Dominik alongside Murphy, beating him with canes. You can see pics and GOFs from the segment below.

It has been announced that Dominik will be allowed to use weapons in his match with Rollins at SummerSlam, which takes place on August 23rd and airs on WWE Network.