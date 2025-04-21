Paul Heyman Claims CM Punk Is A ‘Lousy Best Friend’, Claims He Didn’t Betray Roman Reigns

As previously reported, Paul Heyman betrayed CM Punk and Roman Reigns at Wrestlemania 41, helping Seth Rollins win the triple threat main event. In an interview with the the Pat McAfee Show (via Fightful), Heyman claimed that he didn’t betray Reigns at all, and also said that CM Punk was a ‘lousy’ best friend for putting him in the position he did. He added that his alliance with Seth Rollins began when he handed him the chair.

He said: “My savior did not resurrect himself on Easter Sunday. He couldn’t because he was put down on Saturday and there was no resurrection, benediction, or absolution in the life of the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. There couldn’t be. Let’s be clear about this, I didn’t betray Roman Reigns. Did I put my hands on Roman Reigns and shove him down to the canvas in front of millions of people? I didn’t touch Roman Reigns. What did I do? I got shoved to the canvas. I got emasculated in front of the WWE Universe by my Tribal Chief. I pleaded with him. My best friend did a favor. Saved Roman Reigns’ family. CM Punk, not much of a best friend, look at the position he put me in. What a compromising position CM Punk put me in against my own Tribal Chief. What kind of best friend was CM Punk? A lousy best friend. A shitty best friend. I was loyal to CM Punk. I brought him back after Hell in a Cell. I gave him a spotlight. I gave him a chance to redeem himself with Roman Reigns. He puts me in this impossible, emotional, compromising position that was an absolute no win. Not only was it a no win, it was a must lose with my Tribal Chief Roman Reigns. That’s my best friend?“