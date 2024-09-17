wrestling / News
Paul Heyman Credits Advice His Mother Gave Him For His Successful Career
September 17, 2024 | Posted by
Paul Heyman did an interview with Jazzy of Jazzy’s World TV (per Fightful), where he spoke about the reason for his success.
Heyman credits it to something his mother told him when he was a child.
He said, “I think I’m successful because I never really wanted a real job in my life. I have successfully avoided having a real job for the entire width of my existence. It was probably from my mother saying, ‘You’re a schmuck, nobody is going to like you. Do what you want to do with your life anyway.”
