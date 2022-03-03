Paul Heyman Says He Doesn’t Like ‘Winner Take All’ Concept for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar

– Speaking to the Battleground Podcast, Roman Reigns’ special counsel, Paul Heyman, discussed his plan is to have Brock Lesnar lose the title at Madison Square Garden on March 5. Heyman is not interested in title vs. title or winner takes all at WrestleMania 38 for Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar because he already views Reigns as the “end-all, be-all.” Below are some highlights (via Fightful):

“It is my plan, my strategy, my counsel to the Tribal Chief Roman Reigns that we do everything in our power and influence to make sure that Brock Lesnar does not leave Madison Square Garden as the WWE Champion. I don’t like the concept of Title vs. Title, I don’t like the concept of Champion vs. Champion, I don’t like the concept of Winner Take All. In my opinion, Roman Reigns is already the end-all, be-all. He’s already the one that has taken it all. He’s already the champion in WWE and every other title can fight to be in the number two position. The fact that Brock Lesnar would have to enter WrestleMania as former champion and couldn’t hold onto his title against the physicality of Roman Reigns, let alone the strategy of his former advocate Paul Heyman, could throw Brock Lesnar at such a disadvantage walking into WrestleMania that Roman Reigns’ victory at WrestleMania is fait accompli. It all comes together this Saturday at Madison Square Garden, where I am publicly acknowledging that our plan is to ensure Brock Lesnar loses the title in Madison Square Garden.”

Lesnar is scheduled to defend the WWE Championship against an unknown opponent on Saturday, March 5 at Madison Square Garden in New York City. Reigns vs. Lesnar in a Winner Take All-Championship Unification is scheduled to headline Night 2 of WrestleMania 38 on Sunday, April 3 at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas.