Paul London Recalls Dual PWG Promo With Bryan Danielson In 2009

Paul London cut a famous promo along with Bryan Danielson in PWG back in 2009, and he recently looked back at the moment. The MLW star spoke with Fightful’s Jeremy Lambert and SP3 on In The Weeds and reflected on the promo, noting that it was something that got sprung on them.

“That was a shoot,” London said. “In a promo, you’re trying to promote something. We were promoting an upcoming match, but the reason I think that is something that people talk about, and Bryan wrote about it in his book, apparently, I can’t read. With that promo, it was just sprung on us. ‘Can you do this? And go.’ We didn’t overthink it. I didn’t overthink it and the whole thing ended up becoming…here’s what I need ya’ll to talk about. Super Dragon said, ‘We need you to hype up this tournament and this match,’ that didn’t end up happening because I ended up hurting my back.

He continued, “It took a minute, we went into a bar area, we came out, and I just went off what my day had been like. All those things I talked about happened. I did go to the beach, I did get a slice of pizza, it did upset my stomach. I did see seals waiting and diving. I did see dolphins swimming together. All that happened during my day. That’s part of why that promo resonated and stayed in people’s heads because it was the most me of any promo I’ve done. I was able to understand that a bit more. I wasn’t thinking about it, I didn’t overthink it. I just riffed off of my day and tried to loop it back (to wrestling).”

London is now working in MLW in both a backstage and on-screen capacity.