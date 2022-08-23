Paul Roma Issues a Challenge to Ric Flair

– Durin ga recent interview with the Cheap Heat Productions Podcast, former WWE Superstar Paul Roma spokea bout how he still wants to wrestle WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair. Flair recently took part in his “Last Match” as part of Starrcast V in Nashville last month.

Roma said on Flair (via WrestlingInc.com), “Why doesn’t [Flair] wrestle me? He doesn’t like me. He didn’t think I was a Horseman, right, he didn’t think I was Horseman caliber. He said it, so why doesn’t he get in that ring with Pretty Paul Glory Roma? … Bring Tully, we’ll bring him at ringside. Let me show you and let me show the entire world how much a Horseman I really am.”

Roma continued on his challenge to Ric Flair, “He’s not going to do it. You know what? I’m challenging [Flair]. Yes, I’m putting it out there.”

During his last match show in July, Flair teamed with Andrade El Idolo to beat Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.