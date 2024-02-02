Paul Walter Hauser Defends Pro Wrestling Following Emmy Shout-Outs

Paul Walter Hauser made several wrestling references in his Emmy acceptance speech, and he recently defended the business in The Late Show. As noted, Hauser dropped some wrestling-related rhymes while accepting his Best Supporting Actor – Limited Anthology Series or Movie for his role in Blackbird, and will face Matt Cardona at Wrestling REVOLVER Ready or Not on March 16th.

Hauser appeared on The Late Show with Stephen Colbert and was asked about his wrestling fandom; you can see some highlights below (per Fightful):

On being a wrestling fan: “I love wrestling. I grew up watching it, and I never graduated from that. People are like, ‘You know it’s fake.’ You know what’s also fake? Me being a serial killer in Black Bird. That’s also not a real thing. I decided I wanted to do this. Bruce Willis famously plays the harmonica and that was another talent of his, a thing he did when he wasn’t acting. I was like, ‘Maybe wrestling can be my harmonica'”

On his previous appearance in Wrestling REVOLVER: “This guy Sami Callihan said, ‘Do you want to making a cameo appearance at our wrestling pay-per-view? It’s for charity.’ I said, ‘Of course. If it’s for charity, I’ll do it.’ He goes, ‘Do you want to wrestle?’ ‘What? Okay. Yeah, man.’ I did some training and we put on a fun show.”