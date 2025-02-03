Paul Walter Hauser Challenging For MLW National Openweight Title at Superfight 6

Major League Wrestling has announced that Paul Walter Hauser will be one of four competitng for the MLW National Openweight title at Superfight 6 on Saturday. Champion Matthew Justice will defend agaisnt Hauser, Bobby Fish and AKIRA. The event happens at Center Stage in Atlanta. The match will be part of the BeIN Sports TV taping.

ATLANTA, GA – Major League Wrestling (MLW) today announced a 4-way MLW National Openweight Championship Match: Matthew Justice (champion) vs. Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA vs. Paul Walter Hauser at the beIN SPORTS TV taping portion of MLW SuperFight 6 on Saturday, February 8 at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA.

Prepare for a collision of chaos as four of MLW’s most ferocious competitors battle for the MLW National Openweight Championship!

Match Participants:

Matthew Justice (Champion): Justice’s involvement in the Rogue Horsemen’s tangled web dates back to December when he teamed with Paul Walter Hauser. Now, he faces the wrath of a rogue member in Bobby Fish. Could Fish win his first title in MLW in Atlanta?

Bobby Fish (Rogue Horsemen): The veteran from the Rogue Horsemen, Fish is primed to seize every opportunity that comes his way. The Horsemen’s bad blood with Paul Walter Hauser ups the stakes, but could the Horsemen be nearby to ensure Fish clinches the championship?

AKIRA: Known for his savage death match style, AKIRA brings a score to settle. Following a memorable and brutal brawl with Matthew Justice during the Gravity Gamble match in January, AKIRA promises destruction when they clash in Atlanta.

Paul Walter Hauser: The ultimate underdog, Hauser is stepping into the ring for his first title shot in MLW. With an unquenchable desire to win his first title, Hauser will also have to contend with Fish, a rivalry dating back to when the Horsemen targeted PWH’s trainer, Paul London last August.

A Battle of Brutality and Bravado:

This isn’t just any title match—it’s a convergence of rivalries, a battlefield where personal vendettas and championship glory intertwine. Matthew Justice, riding a wave of momentum as champion, must prove that his championship reign isn’t just built on controlled chaos, but on the ferocity he brings every time he steps into the squared circle. Meanwhile, Bobby Fish is ready to capitalize on every opening, knowing full well that the ever-present Rogue Horsemen will be lurking in the shadows, waiting to strike.

The recent skirmish between AKIRA and Justice during the Gravity Gamble set the stage for a potential all-out war. Now, as these two fearless combatants meet again in an unpredictable 4-way environment, fans can expect no-holds-barred action that pushes the boundaries. And with Paul Walter Hauser’s hunger for payback and championship glory adding fuel to the fire, expect the unexpected.

This 4-way title fight will be filmed for beIN SPORTS, airing at a later date.

SuperFight 6 live on YouTube card (9pm ET start)

MLW World Heavyweight Championship Triple Threat

Matt Riddle (c) vs. Satoshi Kojima vs. Alex Kane

Grudge Match!

Donovan Dijak (managed by Saint Laurent) vs. “Filthy” Tom Lawlor

First. Time. EVER.

KENTA vs. Kevin Knight

CMLL Lucha Spectacular

Místico & Máscara Dorada vs. Templario & Esfinge

Honey Trap Match

Paul London vs. BRG

Janai Kai vs. Mila Moore

beIN SPORTS card (7pm CT local start)

4-Way MLW National Openweight Championship

Matthew Justice (c) vs. Bobby Fish vs. AKIRA vs. Paul Walter Hauser

Kushida vs. Neon